GMA Welcomes Soka Gakkai

The Philippines’ GMA Network received representatives from Soka Gakkai, a Japan-based organization engaged in peace, culture, and educational initiatives worldwide, during a courtesy call held at the GMA Network Center on February 25, 2026.

The visit commemorated past collaborations between the two institutions, including initiatives that brought values-centered storytelling to Filipino audiences, such as the airing of the children’s story collection “Happy Tales” in 2004.

Pictured (l. to r.) are: GMA Network senior assistant vice president for Program Management Department Concie Agnes; vice president for Program Management Mitzi G. Garcia; assistant vice president for GMA Integrated News Antonio T. Magsumbol; first vice president and head of International Operations Joseph T. Francia; Sokka Gakkai International – Philippines general director Hisako Alcantara; vice general director Dalisay Serrano; Sokka Gakkai Japan’s Ko-Ichi Kawabe; and Hiromi Hashide.