Banff and Netflix Unveil DOV Participants

The Banff World Media Festival, in partnership with Netflix, has unveiled the ten selected participants for the 2026 Diversity of Voices: Elevate, who will be attending the 47th edition of the Festival, running June 14-17, 2026, at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel in Banff, Alberta, Canada.

Originally launched in 2018, Diversity of Voices has helped to take down barriers at scale, providing 800 opportunities to Black, Indigenous and People of Color Canadian producers and creatives. As the program and its alumni have matured, BANFF and DOV partners now want to ensure that diverse producers and creators at established levels have the promotion, marketing and strategic access opportunities to advance their companies and projects on a national and global scale.

This year’s cohort will serve 10 mid-career and established industry participants, providing a tailored experience that will promote and shine a global light on some of Canada’s most exciting producers, directors and writers.

The 2026 Diversity of Voices: Elevate participants are (listed alphabetically):

Brishkay Ahmed, Digital Warriors Productions Inc.

Jamie Bourque-Blyan, Infinity Studio 8

Karen Chapman, Smallaxx Motion Pictures

Sean Devlin, Beb Bingo Entertainment

Damon D’Oliveira, Conquering Lion Pictures

JP Larocque, JP Larocque Productions

Jessica Tatum Meya, Gut Punch Productions

Kaveh Mohebbi, d’scribe Pictures

Arnold Pinnock

Ann Shin, Fathom Films

Supporting partners of the program include: Reelworld, the Black Screen Office, the Indigenous Screen Office, and the Disability Screen Office.

A key new component of the 2026 program is the launch of the DOV: Elevate Podcast, spotlighting the participants and their current projects while exploring the trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping today’s screen industry.

“Over the past eight years, Diversity of Voices has helped cultivate an extraordinary pipeline of talent, and I know firsthand the difference that nuanced and tangible support makes,” said Vanessa Mitchell (pictured), producer, Fellowship Programs at the Banff World Media Festival. “With Elevate, we’ve poured that insight into a new direction, ensuring producers and creatives of color don’t just enter the industry, but have sustainable careers within it. We are building in togetherness and ensuring there are always seats ready at the highest levels. This format allows us to champion our participants via a concerted marketing campaign, strategic visibility, and celebrating the recognition they’ve earned, helping them reach the next defining milestone in their careers.”