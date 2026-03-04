Travis Fimmel Back with Third Season of “Black Snow”

Travis Fimmel will return to Queensland to film the third season of the smash-hit Stan Original Black Snow, as production commences next month in Cairns.

The six-part mystery-drama produced by Goalpost Pictures sees Travis Fimmel reprise his role as James Cormack to investigate a brand-new cold case. George Mason will return as Ritchie Cormack alongside Rose Riley as Jade, with new cast members Lee Tiger Halley (Boy Swallows Universe), Caroline Craig (Anzac Girls), and Samson Alston (Stan Original Year Of).

This time, the cold case is personal when James Cormack’s long lost brother Ritchie (Mason) is about to stand trial for the 1999 murder of his best friend, Liam Knox.

Set in tropical far north Queensland, where Liam’s family runs a charter boat business, Cormack will risk everything to solve the toughest cold case of his career.

AMC Networks returns as the North American partner on season three as global distributor All3Media International reveals further deals for Black Snow in Europe and Asia. Both seasons have been acquired by Canal+ in France and French-speaking territories for crime platform Polar+, and have been licensed in Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania by Canal+ Luxembourg. VRT (Flemish Belgium), LNK (Lithuania), MEDIA4Fun (Poland), Pickbox (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia), SIA Tet (Latvia), and Freedom Media (Kazakhstan) also have rights to both seasons. ABC acquired season one in a pan-territory deal for Asia.

These new partners join a slate of previously announced deals with TV4 in Sweden, MTV OY in Finland, Blue Entertainment for German-speaking Switzerland, RTBF for French-speaking Belgium, Canal+ in Austria, Filmin in Spain, NPO in the Netherlands, MagentaTV in Germany, Cosmote in Greece, and Sýn hf in Iceland. Across the rest of the world the series has been acquired by Prime Video in Africa, OSN in the Middle East, and TVNZ in New Zealand.