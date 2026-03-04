TeamTO Launches Anime-Inspired TeamTOKO Animation

After more than two decades in European animation, TeamTO has announced the launch of TeamTOKO Animation, a dedicated anime-inspired production division focused on original animated series and feature films, alongside select high-end service work. The studio also unveiled a refreshed brand identity.

Together, these initiatives mark a significant new chapter for TeamTO, reflecting its creative evolution following a year of post-acquisition stabilization under RIVA Studios and signaling its expanding global ambitions.

TeamTOKO is a creator-led production division dedicated to original 2D and 3D projects rooted in anime-inspired storytelling, developed through close collaboration between European and Japanese talent. The division operates as an integrated yet distinct creative unit within TeamTO, expanding the studio’s creative scope while its established slate of premium 3D CGI projects continues in parallel.

TeamTO first hinted at this creative direction at the 2025 Annecy International Animation Film Festival with the announcement of Shadow Soccer, a series directed by French filmmaker Slimane Aniss. That momentum continued with the selection of the original animated feature film Akira’s Flying Wheelchair (pictured above) at the 2026 edition of Cartoon Movie in Bordeaux, developed in collaboration with French, Italian, and Japanese talent.

Alongside the launch of TeamTOKO, TeamTO has introduced a refreshed visual identity anchored by the tobiuo, the Japanese word for flying fish, and the inspiration behind the “TO” in TeamTO. A symbol of movement, transition, and creative freedom, the flying fish reflects the studio’s ability to move fluidly between cultures and storytelling traditions, honoring its long-standing admiration for Japanese animation while remaining firmly rooted in its European identity.

TeamTOKO debuts with its own complementary logo and visual identity, signaling a focused creative direction defined by cross-cultural exchange, authorship, and artistic ambition.