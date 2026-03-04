Series Mania 2026 Unveils Full Schedule, Juries, Guests

The Series Mania festival, which will be held March 20-27, 2026, in Lille, France, has unveiled its complete 2026 program line-up alongside the composition of its international juries and a new wave of guests.

The International Competition Jury will be chaired by Icelandic showrunner, director, and actor Benedikt Erlingsson (The Danish Neighbor, Women at War). He will be joined by Brazilian actress and producer Alice Braga (Queen of the South), Belgian actress Cécile de France, French actor and rapper Hatik (Validé), Iranian director Ida Panahandeh (At the End of the Night), and British director, writer and producer Luke Watson (The Swarm, The Drowning, Britannia, Ripper Street, Criminal Justice). They will award the Grand Prize, Best Screenplay Award, Best Actress Award, and Best Actor Award.

The Short Form Competition Jury will be chaired by German showrunner, writer, and producer Ceylan Yildirim (Maxton Hall). She will be joined by Lebanese actress, writer, and director Mounia Akl (Beirut I Love You, Costa Brava, Lebanon), French actor, rapper, and music video director Younès Boucif (Drôle), and Swedish actor Simon Lööf (Threesome). They will present the Best Short Form Series Award, spotlighting innovation and emerging formats in global television.

Guests will include British showrunner and screenwriter Steven Moffat (Sherlock, Doctor Who), who will present an exclusive masterclass at the Théâtre du Nord, alongside his long-time producing partner Sue Vertue; as well as actors Billy Magnussen (Black Mirror) and Simon Helberg (The Big Bang Theory), and creator and screenwriter Jonathan Glatzer (Succession, Better Call Saul).