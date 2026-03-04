Radial Acquires New Dominion’s Catalog

Los Angeles-based Radial Entertainment has acquired the New Dominion Pictures catalog, adding more than 600 hours of programming to its library.

Acquired content is anchored by long-running investigative, true-crime, and paranormal franchises, including The FBI Files, The New Detectives, and A Haunting.

Radial previously managed and distributed The FBI Files and The New Detectives on FAST endpoints domestically. Through this acquisition, Radial takes ownership of these titles’ IP, expanding their distribution to all rights, worldwide and in perpetuity.

The deal also adds new titles to the Radial catalog, including the ghost story anthology A Haunting and 17 additional owned unscripted series spanning automotive (FantomWorks), rescue (Critical Rescue), international crime (Interpol Investigates), and other sub-genres.

“Owning IP is the foundation of a durable content strategy,” said Jeff Shultz, CEO of Radial Entertainment. “In a world where distribution is increasingly fragmented, controlling both the asset and its global distribution allows us to maximize value over time. These are proven franchises with enduring demand. With full rights in perpetuity, including remake and production rights, we can both optimize the existing catalog across global platforms and actively develop new content, extending the life of these brands for decades.”