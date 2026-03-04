Essig’s Doc “Something Divine” Premieres March 27 on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Roku

After winning multiple international awards — including the Telly Award for Feature Documentary, Award of Excellence at Impact DOCS, Best Music Feature Film at the Ayodhya Film Festival in India, and honors at the World Music and International Film Festival and Accolade Global Awards — filmmaker Thomas Essig’s feature documentary, Something Divine, will make its global streaming debut on March 27, 2026, on transactional VOD platforms Apple TV, Amazon Prime (worldwide), and Roku. To mark the occasion, a special hometown free screening will take place on March 29 at The Lindsay Theatre in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, followed by a Q&A with Essig.

Something Divine follows Ray “Raghunath” Cappo, the influential frontman of the straightedge hardcore band Youth of Today, who, at the height of his music career, left the stage to embark on a spiritual quest in India. His journey bridges two seemingly opposing worlds — hardcore punk and ancient spirituality — revealing a story of transformation, self-discovery, and connection across cultures.

Essig first joined Cappo on pilgrimage to India in 2017, an experience that deeply shaped his own spiritual and creative path. Featuring appearances by Moby, John “Porcell” Porcelly, Keli Lalita Reddy, Sammy Siegler, and Madhava Naidoo, the film captures a powerful blend of music, devotion, and humanity.