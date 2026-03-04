Dynamic and Clapperboard to Co-Produce Hallmark’s “Paris is Always a Good Idea”

Dynamic Television and Clapperboard Studios announced that Hallmark Media has commissioned Paris Is Always a Good Idea, a new limited romance series. Originated and developed by Dynamic Television, the series will be co-produced by Dynamic Television and Clapperboard Studios, with Dynamic handling worldwide distribution, excluding the U.S.

Starring Lacey Chabert (She’s Making a List, Mean Girls), Scott Michael Foster (Return to Office, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and Rebecca Hanssen (The Witcher, Love Through a Prism), the series is adapted from the popular novel of the same name by Jenn McKinlay and follows a workaholic young woman who reluctantly returns to Paris with her family and her infuriating office rival only to be sent on an emotional, life-changing journey across Europe to reconnect with the three men she fell in love with seven years ago during her gap year. The series is currently shooting on location in Paris and Spain and is expected to premiere later this year.

Executive producers are Carrie Stein, Daniel March, Mike Benson, Rachel Gesua, Heidi Cole McAdams, and Lauren Muir, who also serves as showrunner. The series is written by Heidi Cole McAdams and Lauren Muir.