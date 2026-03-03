Little Dot Renews Deal with ZDF Studios

Little Dot Studios has renewed and expanded its partnership with ZDF Studios.

Under the multi-year agreement, Little Dot Studios (an All3Media company) will license over 600 hours of programming from the ZDF Studios library, covering both German-language content for the GAS region and English-language titles for the U.K. and international markets.

Distribution platforms include Little Dot Studios’ owned-and-operated YouTube channels, FAST, History Hit SVoD, and Germany’s Waipu and Joyn. The content strategy prioritizes genres such as science, engineering and natural history, alongside historical biographies.

Publishing content is already underway across Little Dot Studios’ genre-based YouTube channels. Featured titles include the immersive documentary Great White Shark: Beyond the Cage of Fear, The Trojan Horse: On the Trail of a Myth, and the series Women Who Made History, profiling era-defining figures like Elizabeth I, Catherine the Great and Joan of Arc.

Little Dot Studios’ Digital Media Network is currently home to over 135 digital broadcast channels, as well as a suite of seven FAST brands streaming across more than 130 channels.