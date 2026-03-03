KDI Strengthens LatAm Presence

Istanbul-based Kanal D International has secured a new cycle of sales for its drama series across Latin America, in addition to the U.S. and Portugal.

Among the most recent deals, drama Sins and Roses is successfully airing in Panama and across the LatAm region; series Three Sisters expands into Guatemala, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, and Costa Rica, alongside a major pay-TV rollout across the region and in theU.S.; The Family Burden launches next week in Ecuador; Forbidden Love strengthens its presence in Peru; longstanding international success Fatmagul expands in Portugal and the U.S.; Love Trap debuts in Portugal; and War of the Roses prepares to enter Brazil, one of the region’s most competitive drama markets.