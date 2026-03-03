Indies at the L.A. Screenings to Exhibit at a New Venue

The indie segment of the 2026 edition of the L.A. Screenings will be hosted at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills on May 14 and 15. Prior to the start of the Hollywood Studios screenings on Saturday, May 16.

Organizers selected the SLS Hotel for its competitive overall package, which combines value, location, production capabilities, and hospitality standards. L.A. Screenings exhibitors will have the option to reserve suites and tables at the hotel, which has a total of seven floors, served by four elevators.

Isabella Marquez, organizer of the event, said, “I started in the TV Industry 28 years ago. I love this industry and want the best for exhibitors and buyers. We reached out to more than 20 hotels across Los Angeles to find the right setting to make L.A. Screenings a success.”

The move from the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel — which hosted the event last year — reflects Marquez’s continued commitment to delivering a premium market experience while remaining cost-conscious and responsive to industry needs.

VideoAge‘s L.A. Screenings Issue will be out on May 13, 2026.

Pictured: Isabella Marquez and Lissette San Martin.