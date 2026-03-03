Canal+ Brings K-Dramas to Lithuania

Canal+ Distribution has launched two Korean dramas from the CJ ENM’s catalog on Lithuania’s platform Epika.

Happiness is a survival drama centered on a subtle psychological battle and class discrimination in an apartment that is sealed off due to an infectious disease outbreak; while Strangers From Hell is a psychological thriller revolving around mysterious, eccentric neighbors who push everyone to the brink of madness.

This launch marks the third major contract between Canal+ Distribution and LRT for the Epika FVoD platform.

“We are delighted by this renewed partnership with LRT and are glad to explore a new genre with Epika, after the acquisitions of a medical series and a romantic comedy in the past couple of years. This shows that Korean dramas are meeting their audience in Lithuania and we are glad that LRT keeps trusting us with them”, commented Camille Mury-Découflet, EMEA Distribution manager at CANAL+ Distribution.