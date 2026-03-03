Banijay-All3Media Merger Confirmed

Banijay Group and RedBird IMI have entered into a strategic partnership to merge Banijay Entertainment and All3Media, creating a new company, which will be called Banijay.

The new entity will be jointly owned by Banijay Group and RedBird IMI, with each holding a 50 percent stake. After completion of the transaction, Marco Bassetti, currently CEO of Banijay Entertainment, will serve as CEO of the newly formed group and Jane Turton, currently CEO of All3Media, will become Deputy CEO. Jeff Zucker, CEO of RedBird IMI, will become chairman of the board of the new combined entity.

The combined group would encompass more than 170 creative labels across 25 countries, operating in all major English-language geographies and distributing content in nearly 250 territories worldwide, with a combined catalog exceeding 260,000 hours of content and approximately 20,000 hours produced annually.

The long-in-the-works merger unites producers of hit series like Survivor, The Traitors, Big Brother and Peaky Blinders, among many others.