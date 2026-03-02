Up the Ladder: Xicoia

AI talent studio Xicoia — founded by Particle6 CEO Eline van der Velden — has hired former Amazon Prime Video executive Mark Whelan as head of Strategy and Operations.

Whelan will work directly with van der Velden to scale the studio’s vision, beginning with the expansion of AI actor Tilly Norwood and the launch of the Tillyverse, a digital universe where Tilly and a new generation of AI characters will live, collaborate and build careers. The Tillyverse is set to launch later this year.

Whelan joins from Amazon Prime Video, where he spent six years shaping EU-wide social strategy for major brands including The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm.