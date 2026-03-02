Nippon TV Unveils Two New Formats Ahead of Series Mania

Nippon TV will once again be attending the Series Mania Forum (running March 24-26, 2026, in Lille, France), where it will offer two new scripted formats.

Thriller The Right to Judge, which aired originally on Nippon TV in 2025 and became the highest-viewed drama series on the national VoD service with over 44 million views, follows a group of former elementary schoolmates who reunite 22 years after graduation to unearth a time capsule, only to find a yearbook where the faces of a circle of bullies have been blacked out. Members of the group begin to die and to stop the chain of murders, the former class leader, who was the lead bully, forms an uneasy alliance with a successful female journalist he once tormented.

Also making its international debut is Escape, a suspense story that blends intrigue, travel, and self-discovery, with romance. The drama follows a sheltered heiress to a pharmaceutical empire who, after being kidnapped on her 20th birthday, chooses to flee with her captor rather than return to her controlling father.

Nippon TV is the only Japanese company to continually exhibit at the Forum since 2021. This year’s delegation will include Shinji Enari, head of Studio Strategy, and Masanori Kobayashi, head of Global Strategy Headquarters.