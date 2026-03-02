Fremantle Sells Doc on “eBay Scandal” to Channel 4

Fremantle’s true-crime feature documentary Whatever It Takes: Inside the eBay Scandal has been acquired by Channel 4 for a U.K. launch in 2026.

The documentary exposes the eBay scandal that involved stalking, corporate espionage, and a campaign of escalating threats that terrorized an ordinary couple.

In the summer of 2019, David and Ina Steiner, a married couple running an e-commerce blog to help small sellers on eBay, found themselves under siege. What began with anonymous threats on Twitter escalated into a nightmarish campaign of intimidation and cyberstalking. Law enforcement eventually traced the harassment back to an unbelievable source: eBay itself.

A civil trial, Steiner v eBay et al, was scheduled to begin today, March 2, 2026, in Boston with former eBay CEO Devin Wenig named as a key defendant alongside other members of senior leadership and eBay itself. Days ahead of the scheduled trial, the parties reached a settlement.

The title has also been picked up by ZDF in Germany, ORF in Austria, Al Jazeera for the MENA region, and NRK in Norway, and has already launched successfully in Australia (ABC), Canada (Paramount Streaming, Bell Media), Belgium (VRT), Greece (Vodafone), Israel (Slutzky, Yes TV), Turkey (Turkcell), and Hong Kong & Macao (Now True).