Banijay Germany Partners with Diyar Acar

Banijay Media Germany has entered a long-term partnership with football entertainment creator Diyar Acar for the development of Acar’s cross-platform format brands, marketing efforts, and local and international distribution.

Acar is one of Germany’s leading figures in digital sportainment, having established formats such as Find the Pro and Road to Pro, alongside events featuring stars like Ronaldinho, Lothar Matthäus, Alphonso Davies, Emre Can, and Nico Schlotterbeck.

The partnership complements Banijay Entertainment’s activities in the digital landscape from the launch of FCF, a creator-led football team in the Netherlands, to its management of talent-led YouTube channels for the likes of Mr Bean, Jimmy Carr, and superbrands such as MasterChef Creators and Big Brother: Knossi Edition. It also aligns with the company’s sports and branded entertainment efforts following the launches of Banijay Sports and Banijay Branded Entertainment.