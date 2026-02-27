Series Mania Forum Unveils Co-Pro Pitching Titles

Series Mania Forum — running March 24-26, 2026, in Lille France — announced the 15 projects of 16 selected as part of its Co-Pro Pitching Sessions. The 16th project, thriller GOLD from Switzerland, was announced as part of the Berlinale’s Co-Pro Series Market and will be presented but excluded from the competition for the grand prize.

An international jury of industry professionals will determine the winning project and bestow a €50,000 prize to help develop the series. This year the 15 projects were selected from 400 applications from 65 countries, including new territories such as Palestine, Kyrgyzstan, Cyprus, Uruguay, Panama, and Malaysia.

“The Co-Pro Pitching Sessions, a well-established and eagerly awaited event in the Forum landscape for over a decade now, have had a tangible impact on many projects over the years. It was wonderful for us to see that this year, a wide variety of countries were represented, both in the submissions and in the selected project. This year, we noted a diversity of stories in projects ranging from eco-thrillers to ‘whodunit’, including projects that tell the stories of powerful female characters. We now look forward to welcoming our jury composed of internationally recognized professionals to Lille and awarding the winner of the Best Project Award with €50,000,” commented Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania.

Francesco Capurro, director of Series Mania Forum, said, “Since the launch of the Co-Pro Pitching Sessions at the Series Mania Forum, more than 40 projects have been produced and successfully broadcast across numerous territories. As a true development accelerator, these sessions offer a unique opportunity for producers to connect with potential co-producers, distributors, and international broadcasters, helping ambitions series reach audiences worldwide.”

These selected projects (in alphabetical order) will be pitched by their producers to a panel of potential financiers and are eligible for the Best Project Award of €50,000:

Aurora.Newsroom – Latvia

Death of a Diplomat – Iceland, Canada

Dejima – France

Fagnes – Belgium

Fit – Israel

Ignition – Germany

Imposter Syndrome – U.K.

Konrad – Iceland

Montroc – France

Power Couple – Finland

Red Pants – Kirghizstan

The Glacier Murders – Spain, Chile

The Transfer of The Century – Italy

Twisted Vines – South Africa

Without Standing – Spain