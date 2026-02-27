PBS Acquires “Trespasses,” “I Fought the Law” from All3Media

All3Media International has signed a U.S. deal with PBS Distribution for the rights to Wildgaze Films’ love story Trespasses and Hera Pictures’ factual drama I Fought the Law. The four-part dramas, both created by and starring acclaimed female talent, are launching on PBS platforms in the U.S. later this year.

Starring Lola Petticrew (Say Nothing), Tom Cullen (The Gold), and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Gillian Anderson (Sex Education), Trespasses is a story of forbidden love set against the backdrop of the Troubles in 1970s Belfast. Commissioned by Channel 4, the series comes from Wildgaze Films (Brooklyn, An Education), the independent production company run by Oscar-nominated producing duo Finola Dwyer and Amanda Posey.

Featuring a performance from BAFTA winner Sheridan Smith (Cilla, Accused), I Fought the Law tells the real-life story of Ann Ming, a mother who, driven by unimaginable grief, challenged a centuries-old law to see her daughter’s murderer finally brought to justice. The drama was created for ITV by Hera Pictures (Hamnet, What It Feels Like for a Girl), the independent production company founded by Liza Marshall.

Both series are produced in association with All3Media International.