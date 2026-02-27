Paprika Studios Opens Office in Croatia

Prodco Paprika Studios has opened a new office in Zagreb, Croatia. With the launch of this office, led by country manager Sandra Anušić, the Budapest-based group now produces shows in ten countries, including Romania, Slovenia, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and the Baltic states.

The Croatian expansion is marked by the local adaptation of the reality format Come Dine With Me (Večera za 5), produced for RTL Croatia (part of CME).

“Opening an office in Croatia is another important milestone for us. Our philosophy is to combine the talent of local professionals with the opportunities of our international network, this is how truly valuable, relevant content is created for audiences in each country. Our goal is to deliver the quality and creativity that have made Paprika Studios the regional market leader, both for Croatian viewers and for our partners. We approached our first production for RTL Croatia with exactly this level of ambition,” said Bence Trunkó, chief operating officer of Paprika Studios.

The company produces content in 17 languages for more than 30 TV channels and streaming platforms. Partners include global players such as Netflix, HBO Max, Voyo, Viaplay, and Disney+, as well as leading regional media groups including CME and Antenna Group. In Hungary, Paprika Studios works with TV2 Group and RTL Hungary.