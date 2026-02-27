Fifth Season Expands Partnership with Media Res

Fifth Season has inked a first look distribution agreement with Media Res International, the international division of Media Res.

Fifth Season is already distributing Media Res-produced Pachinko, Scenes From a Marriage and The Morning Show, and this deal gives the distributor the first opportunity to rep Media Res International’s scripted projects.

The first title under this deal is Swedish psychological drama Summer of 1985, which was launched at the London Screenings yesterday. Based on John Ajvide Lindqvist’s novel, Summer of 1985 was originally commissioned by SVT and marks Media Res’s first Swedish TV production and co-production with public broadcaster SVT and Film Stockholm.

As Live Aid echoes worldwide, fifteen-year-old Johannes reunites with his friends in the archipelago, hoping for an idyllic holiday. The calm shatters when a local boy is found drowned near the mythical island of Svärtan. What seems like an accident becomes a murder investigation.