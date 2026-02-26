Up the Ladder: Little Dot Studios

Little Dot Studios has reorganized its senior leadership team. The company has promoted Will Ingham to chief creative officer from his role as creative director, and Camilla Eden-Davies to chief marketing officer, following her role as group commercial marketing director; alongside the appointment of Dino Burbridge as Interim chief innovation officer, a newly created, strategic role focused on ensuring the business continues to challenge itself as it scales globally. Burbidge has spent five years founding and leading Sky’s Innovation Lab.

In addition, Holly Graham, currently chief commercial officer, will take on the expanded role of chief commercial and strategy officer. Linked to Ingham’s expanded group role, Tessa Ingham, co-founder and formerly chief operating officer at WING, has been promoted to managing director of WING.