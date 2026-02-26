Paramount at London TV Screenings

Paramount Global Content Distribution welcomed global buyers at London TV Screenings at the Curzon Soho on February 24, 2026. The line-up included M.I.A., the drama from the producer of Ozark, Bill Dubuque; and Dick Wolf’s new procedural CIA, starring Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss.

Clients were also able to see teasers and segments from the unscripted series America’s Culinary Cup, a new cooking competition show created and hosted by Padma Lakshmi; Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman, where wrestler Strowman eats literally everything on the menu at local eateries; and docuseries Aces: The ATP’s No. 1 Club, in which the best to ever play the game of tennis tell you what it took to get to number one and what it cost them to try to stay there.

Pictured (l. to r.): Paramount Global Content Distribution’s Philippe Renouard, Matt Downer, Bernhard Schwab, Don McGregor, Nicole Sinclair, and Rekha Shah.