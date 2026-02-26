Kanal D Drama Series Travel to Pakistan

Turkey-based Kanal D International has secured the sale of three dramas to Pakistan: Azize, Daylight, and Recipe of Love.

Azize tells a story of love, revenge, and identity led by a strong female character: Melek, who becomes Azize in order to infiltrate the mafia family who killed her father. The series delivers a dramatic narrative that explores sacrifice, destiny, and the price of justice.

Daylight is a youth-focused drama series that follows a young woman with Asperger’s syndrome and her sister navigating life and love in a seaside town.

Recipe of Love, a romantic drama blending gastronomy and romance, follows a chef who finds love with the owner of a French restaurant.