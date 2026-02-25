The Strong Side of Italy’s RAI

While RAI’s international presence has diminished compared to its peak, it thrives domestically — sometimes dubbed “TeleMeloni” by critics of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s influence.

A major boost comes from the Sanremo Festival, currently underway (February 24-28) in the city of Sanremo, northern Italy, which draws huge audiences and ad revenue, beyond the annual household license fee.

Though the festival focuses on Italian singing acts rather than global artists, RAI’s exclusive coverage is projected to generate €70 million in advertising revenue (up from €65.26 million in 2025). Including sponsorships, total revenue should reach €176 million ($208 million), plus €65 million ($77 million) in added value for about 800 temporary workers.