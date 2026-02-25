ITV Studios Launches Studio 55

ITV Studios’ Ruth Berry, president Global Partnerships & Zoo 55, launched Studio 55 at the London Screenings.

The studio — which sits within Global Partnerships in ITV Studios and is led by Will Scougal, the newly appointed EVP of Brand & Commercial Partnerships — will serve as a centralized brand licensing hub for global deals, and will pair brands, marketing agencies and content creators with ITV Studios’ archive of shows and IP to co-create digital-first formats. Scougal was formerly Global director of Creative Strategy at Snap.

Launching the slate is It Started with a Kiss, a new dating podcast headline sponsored by dating app Tinder and produced by Twofour (part of ITV Studios). Told through a LGBTQ+ lens, the format will explore love, attraction and the realities of dating today with two celebrity hosts and an iconic guest.