Banijay Unveils Two New Formats

Banijay Entertainment has unveiled two new formats at its showcase in London: adventure reality format The Bicycle Race and competition format Last One Standing.

The Bicycle Race — created by EndemolShine Nederland (part of Banijay Benelux) and Talpa Studios for SBS6 — spans eight episodes and is inspired by the Netherlands’ enduring love affair with two-wheeled travel. This format follows six celebrities as they team up with a partner, friend, or family member to compete in an adventure — completed entirely by bike — over 12 days.

Last One Standing — co-developed by RTL Creative Unit and SimpelZodiak, part of Banijay Benelux for Videoland, RTL’s Dutch streaming service — is set against a desert-like backdrop and follows a group of celebrities living together 24/7 in a stripped-back camp. Across eight episodes, the celebrities take on elite-level trials engineered by top athletes, while an AI-powered fit room reveals their physical condition in real-time. In the end, only one contender remains: the Last One Standing.