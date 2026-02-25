All3Media Secures Pre-Sales for “Gone”

All3Media International has secured multiple pre-sales for drama series Gone. The six-part drama is written and created by George Kay (Hijack, The Long Shadow) and is produced by New Pictures in association with Kay’s Observatory Pictures.

BritBox is the North American partner for the series, securing rights for the U.S. and Canada. Further pre-sales include Norwegian public broadcaster NRK, and Australian streaming service Stan. SkyNew Zealand has also licensed the series, where it will air on Three and stream on ThreeNow

Gone has also been acquired in a pan territory deal covering Asia for its premium SVoD drama channel, BBC First and its multi-genre SVoD service, BBC Player.

Jennifer Askin, EVP Americas at All3Media International, said: “Blending psychological mystery with a claustrophobic thriller and layered character drama, George Kay’s latest series has resonated strongly with international buyers as is evident through this impressive line-up of premium partners at pre-sale stage, including BritBox. With its atmospheric setting, a stellar cast led by David Morrissey and Eve Myles, and a tightly constructed cat-and-mouse narrative, Gone delivers sustained tension and broad audience appeal. We look forward to unveiling further details to buyers at our upcoming upfronts event this week.”

The series centers on the unsettling disappearance of Sarah Polly, with suspicion quickly falling on her husband, local headmaster Michael Polly, played by David Morrissey. Outwardly respectable and obsessively ordered, Michael finds his carefully controlled world unravelling when he comes up against Detective Annie Cassidy, portrayed by Eve Myles.

The series is a co-production between New Pictures and Observatory Pictures for ITV, in association with All3Media International.

While fictional, Gone is partly inspired by the book To Hunt a Killer and the real-world work of former Detective Superintendent Julie Mackay and ITV Crime Correspondent Robert Murphy, both of whom serve as consultants on the show.