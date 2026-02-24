Up The Ladder: SIPUR

Israel-based Sipur Studios has named Deborah Kaufmann as chief of Global Content. Kaufmann will oversee a multitude of projects in Sipur’s development pipeline. She joins Sipur after more than a decade as senior vice president of Literary Affairs at Legendary, where she oversaw all acquisitions of IP for Legendary’s film and TV divisions, along with its European joint ventures.

SIPUR is the company behind drama Bad Boy and medical thriller Heart of a Killer, among others.