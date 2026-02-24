Producer Etan Frankel to Develop Scripted Slate at FOX

Writer and producer Etan Frankel has entered a first-look deal with FOX Entertainment Studios to develop and produce scripted series.

Frankel’s credits span some of television’s most acclaimed dramas, including Joe vs. Carole, Sorry for Your Loss, Get Shorty, Animal Kingdom, Shameless, and Friday Night Lights.

Frankel is currently developing PRISM for Netflix, on which he will serve as showrunner and executive producer, along with Rachel Brosnahan, AGBO and Millie Bobby Brown, who will also star in the series. Most recently, Frankel spent four years in an overall deal at Universal Content Productions, where he served as creator and showrunner of Joe vs. Carole, starring Kate McKinnon, for Peacock.

Photo credit: Michelle Lightenhopper