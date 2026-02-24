Mediawan, Sinking Ship to Co-Produce “Hilo” Film

France-based Mediawan Kids & Family, prodco Submarine (a Mediawan company), and Canada’s Sinking Ship Entertainment have entered a co-production partnership to develop a 3D animated feature film adaptation of graphic novel series Hilo.

Created by Judd Winick, the Hilo graphic novel series — aimed at children aged 7-12 — has sold over one million copies worldwide and has remained a New York Times bestseller since its debut in 2015.

Blending friendship, action and humor, Hilo follows a mysterious young boy who crashes on Earth and begins a journey to discover who he truly is.