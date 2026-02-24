JFL Debuts “One Night Out with Alan Cumming”

Just For Laughs’ comedy special One Night Out with Alan Cumming will premiere on Crave and CTV Comedy Channel on February 26, 2026, in Canada. Filmed live at Espace St-Denis during last summer’s Just For Laughs Montreal Festival, the special captures the electric atmosphere and world-class talent that have made the festival a global comedy destination.

Opening the evening with his signature wit, host Alan Cumming brings together an all-star lineup of queer comics and special guests, including Sabrina Jalees, Jay Jurden, Tranna Wintour, Joe Dombrowski, Irene Tu, Dan Duvall, Sami Landri, with live music from Mae Martin.

“From Alan’s opening to Mae’s final song, it was one of those Just For Laughs Montreal Festival nights you’ll never forget,” said Spencer Griffin, executive producer and VP, Television & Creative Strategy at Just For Laughs. “The special is electric — joyful, fearless, and one of those rare comedy events that feels bigger than the moment.”

With Cumming at the helm, the special delivers sharp stand-up, fearless commentary, and infectious energy in equal measure. One Night Out is a celebration of community, resilience and, above all, a night of first-class comedy.

In his opening monolog, Cumming acknowledges the current realities facing the queer community, while reminding audiences of the power of gathering together. As he sums it up, the night is about “ Joy, unadulterated queer joy!”

Trevor Boris (Canada’s Drag Race) serves as showrunner and executive producer.