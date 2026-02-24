ITV and Disney Extend U.K. Partnership

ITV and The Walt Disney Company have further extended their strategic relationship in the U.K. A new deal will bring two Hulu Original series from Disney+ to ITV1 in exclusive primetime linear slots.

The first title, The Stolen Girl, will premiere on ITV1 tomorrow, February 25. The psychological drama made its debut on Disney+ in April 2025 and will now receive its free-to-air premiere in the U.K. The series follows the emotional fallout of every parent’s worst nightmare, when their young daughter goes missing after a sleepover.

Later this year, The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox will also air on ITV1. The drama explores the real-life case that captivated global audiences, examining themes of media scrutiny, justice and public perception.

Both titles will be broadcast under the brand “Disney+ presents a Hulu Original”, underlining their provenance and connection to Disney+.

The extension reflects the evolution of the ITV–Disney relationship. Launched in July 2025, the “A Taste of Disney+” rail on ITVX and the “A Taste of ITVX” rail on Disney+ have enabled viewers to discover curated titles from each other’s services.