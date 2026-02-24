Format “Virgin Island” to Be Adapted in The Netherlands

Passion Distribution has secured the first international commission of social-experiment format Virgin Island.

Following its debut on Channel 4, Virgin Island has now been commissioned by public broadcaster BNNVARA in the Netherlands, marking the first locally produced international adaptation of the format, with Concept Street set to handle production.

Originally produced by Double Act for Channel 4, the series achieved the broadcaster’s highest ever consolidated share among 16–to-34 year-olds. A second season has already completed filming

Passion Distribution has already secured multiple finished-program sales, with season one licensed to several broadcasters, including Australia’s SBS, New Zealand’s TVNZ, Belgium’s Play Media, and The Netherlands’ BNNVARA.