WBITVP London Slate Topped by Clowns and Queens of the Jungle

Warner Bros. International Television Production will be introducing a slate of new factual titles to buyers at its showcase event on February 26 in London.

Among the new titles is See You in Court, produced by Wall to Wall for Channel 4. The format seeks to help resolve serious disputes that might otherwise take years inside the legal system. Over the course of a single day, multiple cases unfold as claimants and defendants face off with the support of experienced barristers and independent arbitrators.

Class Clowns sees a group of comedians return to the classroom for lessons that test competitive spirit, quick thinking, teamwork, creativity and nerve. Everything is overseen by a playful Principal who, as well as maintaining order, hands out the points. The program is produced by WBITVP Australia for ABC.

WBITVP Netherlands extends their reality franchise with Videoland, as Reality Queens of the Jungle: Family Edition takes familiar reality stars to the jungle with a member of their own family. Through demanding challenges, tough trials and desperation to win a little comfort and luxury, the duos face everything the wild throws at them side by side.

As in FBoy Island, FBoy Survival invites three single women to spend time with a group of men in the hope of finding love. Half are genuine Nice Guys and the other half self-proclaimed FBoys. But here, survival is also part of the game. The show is produced by Fox6 Media for Discovery India.