MED.TV Launches on Rakuten TV

Malta-based Med Media Services has launched its FAST channel MED.TV on Rakuten TV, making it available in 43 European territories.

MED.TV showcases the Mediterranean through a mix of original and curated content spanning documentaries, travel and culinary series, feature films, classical concerts and opera. Notable titles include the travel series Into the Med; documentary series such as Mediterraneo and Signorie; and culinary shows such as Mediterranean Kitchen and Gold Cuisine, among others.

MED.TV launched last year on the Eutelsat/Hotbird satellite and is available to 160 million homes across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.