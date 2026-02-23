Inter Medya’s “Halef” Travels to Panama, El Salvador, Honduras

Inter Medya has signed new licensing agreements for drama series Halef in Panama, El Salvador, and Honduras.

Produced by Most Production, Halef has maintained a steady performance in Turkey as a viewer favorite on Thursday nights by ranking as the most watched TV series across different demographic groups.

Set in Şanlıurfa, a city rich in history and tradition, Halef tells the story of Serhat, a young man torn between two women.

“We are pleased to bring Halef to audiences in Panama, El Salvador, and Honduras,” said Beatriz Cea Okan, VP and head of Sales and Acquisitions of Inter Medya. “The series offers a unique blend of cultural heritage, family, love triangles and deep emotions. We believe the story’s setting in the historic city of Şanlıurfa and its exploration of family dynamics will resonate deeply with viewers in Latin America.”