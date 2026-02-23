BBC Unveils Pre-Sales for “Blue Planet III”

At the 50th annual BBC Showcase, which started today in London, BBC Studios unveiled a number of international pre-sales for its Natural History Unit landmark series, Blue Planet III. The six-part series has been acquired in Australia (Nine), Brazil (Globo), Canada (Blue Ant Media, Radio-Canada), China (Shanghai Media Group’s Dragon TV), Denmark (DR), New Zealand (TVNZ), and Spain (Movistar Plus+).

BBC Studios also revealed a new co-production agreement with Greece’s Skai TV, which joins existing partners ZDF and France Télévisions. This collaboration forms part of a multi-year deal that will introduce a BBC Earth-branded programming block on Skai TV for the first time — BBC Studios’ first free-to-air window for unscripted content in Greece. The block will feature some of the studio’s most celebrated titles, including Blue Planet II, Planet Earth II, Asia, Human, Big Cats 24/7, and Walking with Dinosaurs.