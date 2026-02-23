Banijay Inks Deals for Animation, Woman of Substance

Banijay Kids & Family has licensed Aquila & The Medieval Misfits to Canal+ (France), ITV/ITVX (U.K.), NDR (Germany) and RTBF (Belgium).

Aquila & The Medieval Misfits is a 2D animated sitcom for kids aged 6+. Set in the hilariously chaotic kingdom of Yetropolis, the series follows Aquila, a clever and resourceful 10-year-old from a humble food truck family, who unexpectedly lands a job as personal assistant to the pampered Princess Winifred. Tasked with keeping the kingdom from collapsing under Winifred’s whims, Aquila navigates castle chaos and city-wide shenanigans, all while searching for a place to truly belong.

The series is produced by Zodiak Kids & Family France and Tiger Aspect Kids & Family in co-production with Umedia, with the support of CNC, Wallimage, Procirep and Angoa. It is based on an original idea by Henry Paker and Tom Beattie and the illustrations of Henry Paker, an award-winning comedian, writer, and illustrator and co-host of the Three Bean Salad podcast.

In other Banijay news, Banijay Rights has sold eight-part series A Woman of Substance to BritBox for North American streaming. Produced for Channel 4 in the U.K., this revenge romp is a re-imagining of the bestselling novel by Barbara Taylor Bradford.

Other sales for the series include: Foxtel and BINGE in Australia, TVNZ in New Zealand, NPO in The Netherlands, Cellcom TV Plus in Israel, COSMOTE TV in Greece, and RUV in Iceland.

The company will showcase its programs to international buyers at Banijay Entertainment’s London TV Screenings event at BAFTA on February 25.