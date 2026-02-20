All3Media’s “The Traitors” Hits 40 Territories

Local versions of IDTV’s format The Traitors — distributed globally by All3Media International — have now been commissioned in 40 territories.

The 40th territory to produce a local adaptation is Indonesia, where The Traitors is set to be adapted by prodco Falcon in 2026. The series will be transmitted on Falcon’s OTT platform and will be a 10-episode celebrity version of the show.

The Traitors’ roll-out across Europe will see new versions coming to Slovakia and Estonia. PRVA TV in Serbia has also commissioned the series, which will be produced by Rainmaker; and Malta viewers will watch a new Celebrity version produced by Greatt for Television Malta.

These latest orders follow recent commissions in Turkey, Brazil, Mexico, South Korea and India, where a second season is coming up on Prime Video.

Around the world, The Traitors’ award-winning success includes: eight Emmy Awards, two BAFTAs, two RTS Awards, five Asian Academy Creative Awards, plus a Rose d’Or and a Producers Guild Award.

Louise Pedersen, CEO at All3Media International, commented: “The Traitors can only be described as a phenomenon. The global scale of the show and the passion of fans around the world is a testament to the originality and adaptability of the format and the skill of all of our local production partners. Reaching 40 territories at the start of 2026 is a significant milestone and we’re delighted that The Traitors mix of intrigue, deception and drama will be delighting even more viewers around the world.”

Michel Nillesen, managing director at IDTV, added, “Forty territories, and the game is only just beginning. This milestone underlines the global power of the format. The Traitors proves that trust and betrayal resonate everywhere. We’re incredibly proud of this achievement and excited to continue expanding the brand internationally.”