ZDF to Rep “Grand Hotel by the Sea”

ZDF Studios will handle worldwide distribution of Grand Hotel by the Sea, the first romantic period drama produced in the Netherlands.

The eight-part series is currently being produced by Amsterdam-based prodco Big Blue in co‑production with Dutch broadcaster KRO‑NCRV and Belgian broadcaster VRT, and is due to premiere at the end of 2026.

Set between 1912 and 1919 against the backdrop of a grand seaside hotel on the North Sea in Noordwijk, the Netherlands, Grand Hotel by the Sea follows Sandra, played by Thekla Reuten (Narcosis), who inherits the luxury seaside hotel from her late husband. Determined to transform the hotel into a premier destination for Europe’s elite, she faces both societal limitations and personal challenges as a woman in the early 20th century. As the hotel transforms, so do the futures of the women connected to it. Together, they learn that the world is slowly beginning to give them space.

The cast also includes Joes Brauers (Do Not Hesitate) as Sandra’s eldest son and heir, Florence Vos Weeda (De slet van 6vwo) as maid Kathelijne, and Mustafa Duygulu (Arcadia, Nemesis) as Dr. Kessels, the hotel’s trusted physician.