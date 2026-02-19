TGC Inks Deals for “Code Red: The Lighthouse”

Los Angeles-based TGC Global Entertainment, the international distribution company established by U.S. format veteran Phil Gurin, has secured the first deals for NRK’s Code Red: The Lighthouse. The format has been optioned by Endemol Shine in Germany and ALP in France.

Code Red: The Lighthouse, which will premiere on February 21, 2026, on NRK, explores human behavior, trust, leadership, and morality under pressure as audiences follow every step with ten celebrities stranded on a remote island with nothing but a lighthouse and each other.

In other TGC GE news, the company has appointed Sunita Uchil as its sales rep for India and South Asia. Uchil, a 15-year veteran of Zee TV, is the CEO of Mumbai-based Karman Unlimited, a company she founded to focus on format co-productions in the MENA region and India.