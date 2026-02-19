Ad Agencies Don’t Fear AI

Advertising across the media landscape is increasing, but advertising agencies like Publicis Groupe are under pressure amid fears that AI will disrupt their business models.

The Paris-based international advertising group has lost nearly a quarter of its stock market value over the past year because of investors’ concerns about AI, even though AI is expected to improve Publicis’ profitability and deliver organic growth of about 4–5 percent in 2026.

The sector is also undergoing consolidation after recent deals among major U.S. holding companies, while the British group WPP is preparing a new strategy under the leadership of its new chief executive, Cindy Rose.

In 2025, Publicis reported net revenue of about €14.5 billion (around $17 billion) and headline net income of €1.9 billion.