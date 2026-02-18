WGA Staff Goes on Strike

The staff at the Writers Guild of America West offices in Los Angeles went on strike yesterday, February 17, 2026, accusing union leadership of violating labor laws.

The walkout affects about 100 of the union’s roughly 150 staff members. The Writers Guild Staff Union (WGSU) described the action as an unfair labor practice strike in protest of alleged ULPs (Unfair Labor Practices) committed by WGA West management.

In a statement, the union said, “Guild management has surveilled workers for union activity, terminated union supporters, and engaged in bad-faith surface bargaining, showing no intention of reaching an agreement on most of WGSU’s core issues.”

The WGA is only weeks away from starting negotiations on a new contract for its national membership with studios and television companies.