Something Special Leaves For an “Unforgettable Trip”

Seoul-based Something Special will present an eclectic slate of formats at MIP London, topped by Suspicious Guesthouse: An Unforgettable Trip, a spinoff of their Korean reality music series Unforgettable Duet.

In Suspicious Guesthouse: An Unforgettable Trip, participants living with dementia continue their journey beyond the stage — this time as guesthouse managers, welcoming their own families for a special vacation.

At the heart of this extraordinary guesthouse are celebrity owners Ko Woo-ri (The Boss) and Park Kyung-ho (Vice Boss), who guide, support, and work alongside managers whose memories may be fading, but whose hearts remain full. Together, they prepare rooms, plan heartfelt surprises, cook meals, and create once-in-a-lifetime moments for the very people who have stood by them for years.

Other formats on the Something Special slate are military competition program Iron Squad; comedy travel reality series Hit & Miss Tour; transformational reality series Make Me Glow; and spooky reality competition Still Alive, among others.

Something Special founders Jin Woo Hwang and InSoon Kim said, “Something Special is continually striving to bring the best and most innovative Korean formats to the global marketplace. We are especially excited to debut Suspicious Guesthouse, which is a fun, lighter spinoff of our more heartwarming successful show Unforgettable Duet.”

The company’s sales team will be attending MIP London with the KOCCA delegation, and their shows will be featured in a showcase on February 22.