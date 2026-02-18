Inter Medya Expands its Micro-Drama Catalog

Istanbul-based Inter Medya, which recently announced its entry into micro-drama production and distribution, continues to grow its catalog in this genre.

In September, the company completed production on its first micro-drama title, Boardroom To Bedroom (İki CEO Bir Araya Gelmemeliydik). Sales for the series have already been closed with several global platforms, and on February 16, the program began its digital broadcast via the @kami.shorts Instagram accounts, where new episodes are released every weekday. The first episode achieved 1.4 million views within just 12 hours of its release.

The company has also acquired third party micro-dramas for international distribution, including two new series, New Generation Family (Yeni Nesil Aile) and Local Kid (Semt Çocuğu) — both produced by İki Dakika Creative House — as well as rights for certain territories to 16 micro-dramas from GAIN.

Inter Medya, which will be attending both MIP London and Series Mania, will share its strategic vision and technical expertise in the micro-drama space at a series of panels and summit appearances.