DCD Rights to Rep “Prue & Sandi’s South African Adventure”

U.K.-based DCD Rights has acquired worldwide distribution rights for Prue & Sandi’s South African Adventure, produced by Yeti and DCD Rights for Channel 4, and starring Prue Leith and Sandi Toksvig.

Long term pals Leith and Toksvig are embarking on the trip of a lifetime together in Prue & Sandi’s South African Adventure. They travel from Cape Town, where Prue was born, to Johannesburg, where she grew up. Each episode explores the history, nature, politics, culture and food of the places they visit. There’s hands-on activity, from wine sabrage to fishing, as they’re guided by fascinating locals, artisans and experts.

DCD Rights has already secured sales for the six-part travel entertainment series to Foxtel Australia and BBC Lifestyle in South Africa.