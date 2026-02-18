Banijay Sells “Bergerac” to PBS, Preps “Mission Unknown” S2

Banijay Rights has licensed the first two seasons of drama series Bergerac to PBS Distribution in the U.S.

The series sees Damien Molony (The Split, Brassic) star in the iconic role of Jim Bergerac. Based on the original series created by Robert Banks Stewart, which starred John Nettles and ran for nine series on the BBC between 1981 and 1991, this modern re-imagining sees one character-led murder mystery run across all six episodes, in place of a new storyline each episode.

The drama is produced by BlackLight TV (part of Banijay U.K.), Jersey-based Westward Studios and supported by Visit Jersey, for U and U&DRAMA (part of the UKTV network) in the U.K.

In other Banijay news, Mission Unknown returns to Prime Video.

Produced by Banijay Productions Germany, in cooperation with Banijay Media Germany and DLS Consulting, the second installment, Mission Unknown – The Unexpected, sees social media star Jens “Knossi” Knossalla returning for another extreme journey with nine creators. Participants will be revealed at a later date. The new season will also air on Knossi’s YouTube channel two weeks after launching on Prime Video.