TVCO to Rep “Hidden Island”

Rome, Italy-based TVCO has acquired global rights – excluding Latin America – to Hidden Island (Isla oculta), a sci-fi series from Chile’s Rio Estudios, slated for delivery in summer 2026.

The series, which premiered at the Berlinale Series Market this week, is led by Daniela Ramírez (Isabel: The Intimate Story of Isabel Allende), directed by Rodrigo Susarte and produced by Pablo Díaz del Río together with Río Studios,

Set in the remote wilderness of southern Patagonia, this six-part series centers on Fabiola, a determined detective investigating the disappearance of a Mexican archaeology student who vanished while searching for the legendary Friendship Island. As the case unfolds, Fabiola faces a troubling question: is it a simple kidnapping or something far more mysterious?