Nippon TV Launches Vertical Video Division

Japan’s Nippon TV has launched Viral Pocket, a new division focused on the vertical video market. The division will focus on content IP development, end-to-end production and project design, and marketing support.

The establishment of Viral Pocket builds on the success of Nippon TV’s microdrama portfolio: short-form drama series We Are Coy Every Day has achieved over 2.6 billion organic views, and Chokotto Paa-chii averaged more than one million views on TikTok. A third title, The Final Lesson — Only Survivors Graduate, received an award at the first Asia Short-Form Drama Awards.

Hirofumi Tanaka, president, Content Strategy, Nippon TV, said: “The momentum behind content born on social platforms has become extraordinary, continually giving rise to new cultural movements and trends. At Nippon TV, we are committed to expanding IP‑driven content and deepening our connection with audiences around the world, with the goal of cultivating an even broader fan base. Through Viral Pocket, we will further invest in developing emerging creators and new content formats, accelerating the creation of fresh culture and next‑generation trends.”